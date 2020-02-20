Fornite Chapter 2 Season 2 Release Brings Deadpool to the Game – Everything to Know

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is finally underway, mixing up an ageing map with a bunch of interesting elements. The Season 2 is called 'Top Secret', and features a whole bunch of covert spy missions, which is apparently what the cryptic teasers were hinting at. The game will apparently have a human-cat hybrid called 'Meowscles', and beckon players to choose between two sides – ghost or shadow, in order to complete missions and earn a Battle Pass of a specific type. Speculations also seem to have gotten the oil rig right in the new chapter, which features alongside a luxury yacht, while a whole bunch of secret elements such as hidden passageways are also present. Season 2 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 is now underway, and will reportedly continue until April 30.

Earlier today, Epic Games put out the last teaser image showing a golden cat before the release of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 on February 20. But, the interesting thing is that the subject’s appearance and the location are unknown. Epic had released a teaser image of mouse grenades tied to a ball of string, all of which will somehow feature in the game. In the new season, all previous challenges will disappear and you will have to make sure that all your rewards are unlocked before Season 2 kicks off – as is the norm. There will be two smaller changes in the upcoming season, one to the team rumble and the other is the ability to mute licensed emote audio.





Suit up, it’s time to drop in, secure intel and take back the Island. The Agency is calling, whose side are you on? pic.twitter.com/kHw6LcDSnT

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 20, 2020

Previous teasers had hinted that it has got something to do with gold. The new discovery in the game’s files showed the legendary tier Oro, a golden skeleton, dressed in kingly attire. In the new season of Chapter 2, objects on the map are mysteriously turning gold and the company has also changed its Fortnite social media accounts to various types of gold bedecked images.

The Island has been taken over by covert operatives - members of Ghost and Shadow. Will you join the fight? pic.twitter.com/dmUiUyxWM2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 20, 2020

While the length of an average Fornite season of Chapter 1 was around 10 weeks, Chapter 2’s Season 1 lasted for around four months. Many people found it strange when Epic Games started a new chapter with a new map, after the black hole consumed the previous map way back in October 2019.