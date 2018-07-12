English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fornite Servers Down For Maintenance Until Season 5 Update
As of now, exactly how much time the process will take is it is still not known.
The immensely popular Fornite by Epic Games will soon be receiving a big patch update to prepare for its Season 5. To prepare for this next big update, the game servers are currently down indefinitely until the developers at Epic Games bring out the new content. While the work continues, games can have a look at the fill Fortnite Season 5 patch notes to have a look at all the changes and updates being added to the sandbox themed survival game.
According to a tweet from Epic Games, the server downtime began on Thursday. As of now, exactly how much time the process will take is it is still not known. The team at Epic games also claim that the patch will be larger and also recommends keeping the auto-update setting on. The team also said that download speeds would be slower and gamers should save any gameplay from existing replays.
Clues about Fornite Season 5 had been popping up during gameplay. For example, the rifts appearing after a missile launch or objects appearing out of thin air. All these hints and clues, along with the teaser images for Season 5 by Epic Games, can mean that Fornite Season 5 could have a time-travel or historical theme.
