Fortnite 14 Days of Summer Event: Limited Time Modes, Weapons and Everything Else to Know
The new, 14-day festival of PUBG Mobile's biggest rival brings a new Limited Time Mode every day, along with new weapons and items that were banked in the past.
The new, 14-day festival of PUBG Mobile's biggest rival brings a new Limited Time Mode every day, along with new weapons and items that were banked in the past.
Each day brings back a different retired weapon, new Limited Time Mode, challenge, and reward, as well as the obligatory outfits and new featured islands in Creative mode. Running June 24 to July 8, the annual mid-year program of "Fortnite" events contains a daily rotation of Limited Time Modes, vaulted weapons, challenges, and rewards.
Cosmetic character outfits will also be going up in the "Fortnite" in-game store for those looking to spend their V-Bucks accordingly. The official "Fortnite" blog spelt out the 14 Limited Time Modes that players could look forward to as the event went live. Posted in no particular order, those included Heavy Metal Squads, in which only weapons with heavy in the name would be made available (plus faster metal farming rates and storm times) to a water balloon event called Splashdown Squads.
Squad game Storm Chasers: Surfin' pops every player on a vehicle, Tank Battle cranks up players' health and shields but withholds healing items, while Builders' Paradise bolsters structure health and resource gathering rates while letting any player alter any other player-created wall. The John Wick elimination mode, Wick's Bounty, returns as one of several LTMs designed for two-player Duo teams. It's joined by Leave None Behind, resource scarcity mode Use With Care, and a headshots-only mode.
Solo players have Arsenal, which starts players with the best weapons but gives them worse weapons with each elimination, and Power Up, which has players consuming shields to increase overall capacity. The remaining Squads modes are to be a high-stakes Rumble, automatic arsenal refresher Loadout Swap, and the metal and stone Strategic Squads mode.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' Actress Aarti Chabria Ties the Knot With Boyfriend Visharad Beedassy
- India vs West Indies | Bhuvneshwar Back to Bowling, Unlikely to Return for West Indies Clash
- West Indies Legend Brian Lara Hospitalised After Chest Pain in Mumbai
- Pakistan vs New Zealand | I Hope Pakistan Can Repeat 1992 Performance: Akram
- The New Hilarious #HornChallenge That's Making TikTok Users Laugh Out Loud
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s