1-min read

Fortnite Adds Kylo Ren, Zorri Bliss Skin, May Re-introduce Frost Flights on Map

The game is in process of celebrating the end of the year, with a special appearance by Star Wars' chief villain, Kylo Ren.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
Fortnite Adds Kylo Ren, Zorri Bliss Skin, May Re-introduce Frost Flights on Map
The game is in process of celebrating the end of the year, with a special appearance by Star Wars' chief villain, Kylo Ren.

Fortnite has now introduced a Kylo Ren skin into the game. According to a report in Forbes, the promotional image used for the special skin seems to be highlighting an old area from the original map, which might end up being a part of Fortnite's Chapter 2 map. The image highlights Frost Flights, which had first showed up in season 7 and is seemingly set to make a return.

Reports regarding the upcoming additions to Fortnite points out that one can clearly see Frosty flights hangar in the background of Kylo, replete with an old AIM logo from the last map. According to Epic Games, "Fortnite X Star Wars updates continue in-game with Kylo Ren arriving today in the Item Shop. Wearing his reforged helmet inspired by Darth Vader, you can now show everyone your Dark Side in Fortnite."

The skin allows players to dress as the Supreme Leader of the Full Order, including a First Order battle cape Back Bling and for a limited time, a lightsaber during matches on the island. Players can even wield a Vibro-scythe Pickaxe. The Epic Games website, a Zorii Bliss skin has also been added to the Item Shop to celebrate the release of The Rise of Skywalker. One can grab her Outfit, Back Bling and even enter matches using her Y-Wing Glider.

