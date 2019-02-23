English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fortnite Announces World Cup, $100 Million USD Prize Pool For 2019
Ten weekly qualifiers for the 2019 "Fortnite" World Cup will begin on April 13, with 100 solo players and 50 teams of pairs going forward to the $30m USD finals in New York, July 26-28.
Fortnite Announces World Cup, $100 Million USD Prize Pool For 2019
Loading...
Weekly prize tournaments until the end of the year, ten qualifier weeks running April to June, and a three-day World Cup Final have been announced by "Fortnite" developer and publisher Epic Games. The worldwide tournament is open to players aged 13 years old or over, with parental permission required for under-17s, national and local laws notwithstanding.
Epic is dangling a total of $100m USD in cash prizes for qualifying players, weekly winners, and World Cup champions. Payouts will be distributed broadly, Epic announced in a February 22 update, with $1m USD split between eligible qualifying-round participants. Some $30m USD is going into the World Cup Finals prize pool, with $50,000 the minimum payout and the World Cup Solo Champion in line to receive $3m.
Then, $1m USD is set aside for weekly tournaments that are to feature "a wider variety of modes and formats to open up the competitive playing field," eventually accounting for the full 2019 $100m prize pool budget. In addition, the "Fortnite" World Cup Finals event will also feature "fun custom challenges in different modes and formats," with the aim of widening its appeal beyond Battle Royale players and, it would seem, into territory inhabited by fans of the game's building and creative modes.
The $30m USD purse for the "Fortnite" World Cup Final surpasses that for previous record holder, the "Dota 2" International final in 2018, whose fan-funded prize pool reached $25m, with $11m awarded to the winning team and then split between its five players, manager, coach, and organization.
Epic is dangling a total of $100m USD in cash prizes for qualifying players, weekly winners, and World Cup champions. Payouts will be distributed broadly, Epic announced in a February 22 update, with $1m USD split between eligible qualifying-round participants. Some $30m USD is going into the World Cup Finals prize pool, with $50,000 the minimum payout and the World Cup Solo Champion in line to receive $3m.
Then, $1m USD is set aside for weekly tournaments that are to feature "a wider variety of modes and formats to open up the competitive playing field," eventually accounting for the full 2019 $100m prize pool budget. In addition, the "Fortnite" World Cup Finals event will also feature "fun custom challenges in different modes and formats," with the aim of widening its appeal beyond Battle Royale players and, it would seem, into territory inhabited by fans of the game's building and creative modes.
The $30m USD purse for the "Fortnite" World Cup Final surpasses that for previous record holder, the "Dota 2" International final in 2018, whose fan-funded prize pool reached $25m, with $11m awarded to the winning team and then split between its five players, manager, coach, and organization.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Windies Are on the Rise and We Go Game by Game: Hetmyer
- Alia Bhatt is the Most Stylish Millennial Bridesmaid in Vibrant Designer Lehengas
- Should-Reads: How the Potato Became a Staple of Our Meals as Well as Our Metaphors
- 2019 Ford Endeavour Launched in India for Rs 28.19 Lakh, Gets Manual in 2.2L Engine
- Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon's House Catches Fire
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results