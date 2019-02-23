Fortnite Announces World Cup, $100 Million USD Prize Pool For 2019

Weekly prize tournaments until the end of the year, ten qualifier weeks running April to June, and a three-day World Cup Final have been announced by "Fortnite" developer and publisher Epic Games. The worldwide tournament is open to players aged 13 years old or over, with parental permission required for under-17s, national and local laws notwithstanding.Epic is dangling a total of $100m USD in cash prizes for qualifying players, weekly winners, and World Cup champions. Payouts will be distributed broadly, Epic announced in a February 22 update, with $1m USD split between eligible qualifying-round participants. Some $30m USD is going into the World Cup Finals prize pool, with $50,000 the minimum payout and the World Cup Solo Champion in line to receive $3m.Then, $1m USD is set aside for weekly tournaments that are to feature "a wider variety of modes and formats to open up the competitive playing field," eventually accounting for the full 2019 $100m prize pool budget. In addition, the "Fortnite" World Cup Finals event will also feature "fun custom challenges in different modes and formats," with the aim of widening its appeal beyond Battle Royale players and, it would seem, into territory inhabited by fans of the game's building and creative modes.The $30m USD purse for the "Fortnite" World Cup Final surpasses that for previous record holder, the "Dota 2" International final in 2018, whose fan-funded prize pool reached $25m, with $11m awarded to the winning team and then split between its five players, manager, coach, and organization.