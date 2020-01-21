Take the pledge to vote

Fortnite Can Now Run at 120fps on the Apple iPad Pro

The 120fps feature is only supported by Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2018) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) tablets.

January 21, 2020
Fortnite on the iPad Pro just got a major performance boost, as it will now support gameplay at 120 fps (frames per second). Epic Games announced the update, version 11.40.1, and notably the 120fps feature is only supported by Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2018) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) tablets since they come with Liquid Retina display capable of 120Hz refresh rates. Moreover, the feature is available to only those, who have updated their iPad Pro tablets to iOS 13. There are other devices on the market like the Asus ROG Phone II and the Razer Phone 2 that feature 120Hz displays, but there is no mention of these devices.

Enabling the mode reduces the resolution of Fortnite and changes the visual setting to ‘medium’. This will happen as the game only offers 'high' and 'epic' graphical settings at 60fps and 30fps, respectively. However, despite the fall in resolution, this update is a big plus as Fortnite's console versions are locked at 60fps for PS4 and Xbox One. For Nintendo Switch, it is only a minimum 30fps. The PC version can, of course, run at whatever frame rate one’s hardware is capable of. Along with the frame rate upgrade, the game’s newest update also brings support for thumbstick buttons on the controllers.

Fortnite on iOS devices has become a lucrative alternative to the PC and console game, as it offers users the chance to play the ‘Battle Royale’ mode on the go. A beta on iOS of the game was first launched in March 2018 and expanded widely by the next month. Fortnite is a free-to-play game available for download on the App Store.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
