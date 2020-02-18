Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is Being Teased in Real World — Will Epic Games Go AR?

Fortnite has established a solid legion of followers, giving Epic Games' flagship title a signature style of intrigue before a new season is released. This Thursday, February 20, Fortnite is expected to begin with its Chapter 2, Season 2, and interestingly, the game is apparently being teased in the real world. According to reports, Fortnite video clips and printed billboards have appeared in at least Brazil, France, Japan and USA, and there are a couple of intriguing themes that seem to be common among most of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2's teasers.

One, some of the teasers in question appear to come with a phone number, as spotted by Fortnite players. Once these numbers are dialled, an automated voice responds in Portuguese, saying, "Yes, Sir. The agents were called. Card to access the safe acquired." The second bit of intrigue about the teasers, both physical and online, is gold — gold bars are reportedly being used to hide bits of texts in the cryptic teasers, while yet another printed Fortnite teaser has a golden handprint splashed across it. This corroborates previous reports by Fortnite data miners, which state that gold furniture is part of the game's code, and may be part of the game at some point. Some recent leaks have also spoken about a golden umbrella in the game, as well as the presence of legendary-grade character skin Oro, which comes with a description that says 'Golden treasure, an eternal obsession'.

These elements have given rise to three speculations about the game — one, Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 2 may have some sort of an augmented reality feature that ties the game in with real world activities. Two, the mention of "the safe" by the voice in the phone call suggests that this may signify the return of a secret vault in the game, which may open up rare, collectible weapons that have been locked down after Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 10. Three, the presence of all the gold has led to many stating that gold may become the building material in the game for this season.

Right now, though, everything remains speculative. Fortnite has been known for offering some truly interesting crossovers, as well as quirky themes and gameplay elements. It is also known to attempt building up hype and intrigue in the lead-up to a new season, so such cryptic teasers are not out of the ordinary, really. With only two days to go until the start of the new season, it will be interesting to see how much of our speculations hold true, and what the new season really brings.