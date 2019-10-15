Fortnite Chapter 2 Trailer Leak Hints at New Map, Boats and More

Fortnite is all set to return with a major overhaul according to a leaked trailer. The constantly evolving map for the game was destroyed on October 13, leaving only a black hole for players to look at. According to rumours, Fortnite Chapter 2 is set to debut an all-new map. Furthermore, there seems to be plenty of other new features, including boats, swimming and fishing. The trailer for Season 1 of Chapter 2, which has apparently been shared with Epic Studio's permission, also showcases pogo sticks and the ability to carry drowned teammates.

According to the report, Epic Games will increase the level cap from 100 to at least 127 and one can increase their rank as well. Players can earn battle, scavenger and survival medals through fighting, looting and collecting materials.

Battle Pass for the first season of the new chapter will see 100 new rewards as well. Interestingly, for a game that had no developments for a day, interest did not wane, with thousands of people turning in to stare at the void, including on the official Fortnite and Twitch channels. The half-minute trailer, posted on YouTube by Skin-Tracker also shows new ways to level up, including the option to get medals even for felling trees. The leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 -Season 1 trailer also suggests skins and gamers can expect a massive creature with a stocky build in the game as well.

