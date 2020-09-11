Fortnite Creator Epic Games Says Gamers Can Use Apple Sign-in System

“Fortnite” creator Epic Games said on Thursday Apple Inc has given its users an “indefinite extension” to log into the game using an Apple sign-in system.

Apple and Epic Games have been in a legal tussle since August, when the maker of the popular video game launched its own in-app payment system, which was in violation of the iPhone maker’s app store guidelines. [nL4N2FJ3JG]

Epic had said on Wednesday that gamers would not be able to log into the game using their Apple sign-in credentials from Friday.

The company, however, warned gamers should prepare their accounts if the Apple sign-in option was removed.