Fortnite For Android Announced as an Exclusive to Samsung Devices
Fortnite, the massively famous online multiplayer game is finally making its way to the Android devices and as speculated since long, the game will be exclusive to Samsung devices for the "first few days". While earlier reports suggested that the game will be limited to those pre-ordering the Galaxy Note 9, good news for other Samsung devices owners is that the game is rolling out to many other Samsung smartphones too.
This list includes Samsung phones like the Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, Note 8, S8/ S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge as well as Tab 4 and Tab 3. What's more, the owners of these smartphones can start playing the beta version of the game starting today. Interested users can install Fortnite from Samsung's Game Launcher App as well as Epic Game's new installer.
Thos pre-ordering the Galaxy Note 9 can also opt for a 'Fortnite pack' wherein the buyers will get 15,000 V-bucks and Fortnite Galaxy skin instead of the regular noise-canceling AKG earphones. To avail both, the buyers need to shell out $99 more.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
