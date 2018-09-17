Fortnite Addiction Caused 200 Divorces in 2018, Says UK Divorce Website

The Fortnite game has become a global phenomenon, with over 125 million players registered as of July 2018. But it seems that the game that brings players together across the world, is tearing couples apart. The U.K divorce site, DivorceOnline, claimed that more than 200 couples have filed for divorce this year, saying that Fortnite and addiction to several other video games by their significant other is a vital factor for the divorce. According to a recent report by U.K. divorce resource site Divorce Online, more than 200 couples filed for divorce in 2018 while citing Fortnite as a reason for the split. A victory royale that is not—at least for the spouses on the receiving end of that negligence.“These numbers equate to roughly 5 percent of the 4,665 petitions we have handled since the beginning of the year and as one of the largest filers of divorce petitions in the U.K. is a pretty good indicator,” a Divorce Online representative wrote.The company did not specify how Fortnite contributed to the separations, though its highly addictive, time-consuming nature is a sure contender. Addiction to drugs, alcohol, and gambling are often cited as reasons for relationships ending. A few months ago, The World Health Organization revealed that Gaming Disorder, or the addiction to playing video games that results to the disruption of ordinary lives and relationships, is affecting a number of people across the globe.