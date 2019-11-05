Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
3-min read

Fortnite Gamer Jarvis Permanently Banned From Game Over Aimbot Cheats

Popular YouTuber FaZe Jarvis revealed he has been permanently banned from Fortnite. The gaming community lept to his defence with #FreeJarvis trending on Twitter.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Image for Representation (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Epic Games has permanently debarred popular YouTuber Jarvis from Fortnite after he posted videos where he was shown using illegal means in the form of aimbots. The British YouTuber, also known as FaZe Jarvis took to the video-sharing platform and apologised to his subscribers and revealed he has been permanently banned from Fortnite, as reported the Daily Mail. Jarvis, who has 171K followers on Twiter wrote that he is going to "take accountability" for his actions and that he understands completely why this had happened. He further tweeted, "I just wish I had known how severe the consequences were at the time and I would have never thought about doing it. I love all of you who still support me, this is not the end."

According to the Daily Mail report, Jarvis uploaded a teary-eyed video where he told his followers he was unaware his actions would cause the game to ban him. “All I was thinking about whilst I was making those videos was just how entertaining and interesting these videos would be for you guys to watch. It didn't even cross my mind to think that I could be banned for life from Fortnite from those videos. I just want to be clear that this is the first time that I have ever done anything like this and of course I have never done this in a competitive game mode at all,” Jarvis was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. However, the episode has left the gaming community divided with the hashtag #FreeJarvis trending on Twitter. Many have leapt to Jarvis' defence and pointed out that people have done similar things earlier but have been let off with lighter punishment. Here's what people wrote:

The Fortnite terms of service contain a part that says that the game forbids the use of "Cheats, bots, scripts, or mods not expressly authorized by Epic" that may give them an advantage over other players who do not use those methods.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram