Fortnite Gamer Jarvis Permanently Banned From Game Over Aimbot Cheats

Epic Games has permanently debarred popular YouTuber Jarvis from Fortnite after he posted videos where he was shown using illegal means in the form of aimbots. The British YouTuber, also known as FaZe Jarvis took to the video-sharing platform and apologised to his subscribers and revealed he has been permanently banned from Fortnite, as reported the Daily Mail. Jarvis, who has 171K followers on Twiter wrote that he is going to "take accountability" for his actions and that he understands completely why this had happened. He further tweeted, "I just wish I had known how severe the consequences were at the time and I would have never thought about doing it. I love all of you who still support me, this is not the end."

I’m going to take accountability for my actions and I understand completely why this has happened, I just wish I had known how severe the consequences were at the time and I would have never thought about doing it. I love all of you who still support me, this is not the end. — FaZe Jarvis (@liljarviss) November 3, 2019

According to the Daily Mail report, Jarvis uploaded a teary-eyed video where he told his followers he was unaware his actions would cause the game to ban him. “All I was thinking about whilst I was making those videos was just how entertaining and interesting these videos would be for you guys to watch. It didn't even cross my mind to think that I could be banned for life from Fortnite from those videos. I just want to be clear that this is the first time that I have ever done anything like this and of course I have never done this in a competitive game mode at all,” Jarvis was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. However, the episode has left the gaming community divided with the hashtag #FreeJarvis trending on Twitter. Many have leapt to Jarvis' defence and pointed out that people have done similar things earlier but have been let off with lighter punishment. Here's what people wrote:

so people cheat in the world cup qualifiers for a chance at 3 million dollars and a guaranteed $50k and only get 2 week bans ... then Jarvis does something little for fun for content for his channel and he gets perma banned? wtf man shit isnt right #FreeJarvis ☹️ — Ex (@ExSZN) November 3, 2019

So do you think it's fair though? xxiff cheated in a 30 million dollar tournament and Jarvis cheated in solos with aimbot. My final comment is I think that xxiff and Ronaldo should have gotten a way bigger punishment and Jarvis at least should've got a 4 month ban. #FreeJarvis — Quantum (@DanielFisher584) November 5, 2019

#FreeJarvis Fortnite you need a chill pill she just used aimboat for a video to make us laugh and everything but you made him really sad you should just banned him for a week but for life your wrong — pablo (@pablo85357534) November 5, 2019

XXIF and Ronaldo cheat in a tournament for a chance to win 3,000,000 dollars and only get a 2 week ban. Jarvis hacks in a video and gets permanently banned from everything fortnite related.. i get he hacked and deserves some sort of punishment but this is too much #FreeJarvis — evade zkay (@zkaygb) November 4, 2019

#FreeJarvis cheating is cheating doesnt matter who you are lmao — LNR (@nbroomshi) November 3, 2019

The Fortnite terms of service contain a part that says that the game forbids the use of "Cheats, bots, scripts, or mods not expressly authorized by Epic" that may give them an advantage over other players who do not use those methods.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.