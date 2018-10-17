English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fortnite In-Game Tournaments Feature Now Available: Watch Video
Free-to-play multiplayer champ "Fortnite" is providing a new way for its community to play, with the introduction of rolling, limited-time tournaments.
Fortnite In-Game Tournaments Feature Now Available: Watch Video
Loading...
'Fortnite' tournaments are intended for experts and enthusiasts alike, providing the "opportunity for every player to compete directly alongside the pros," according to its developer and publisher Epic Games. Tournaments last several hours each, and players earn points "by either achieving high placements or eliminating multiple opponents," per an update posted to the game's eSports news blog.
Because mobile, console and computer-based players take part in the same tournaments, players have to opt-in to crossplay in order to get involved. Having observed some of the game's most competitive players across all formats, Epic expressed confidence that "controller players can be successful while competing against some of the best PC players in the world," while mixed platform tournaments lead to "increas[ed] prize pools and player exposure from our competitions."
Tournament instances are separated into five global regions: North America, Europe, Brasil, Asia, and Oceania. The first round of solo tournaments are to run October 16-21 as an Alpha test, with a Beta test for Duo teams running October 23-25. A batch of regular Friday tournaments, dubbed Friday Night Fortnite, go from October 19 to November 30, with a Salty Springs solo cup scheduled October 27 - 31, and a Tomato Temple duos cup set for October 28 - November 1.
In launching this week, Epic ensures that "Fortnite" tournaments go live just days after the "Call of Duty" franchise debuted its latest release, "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4," which for the first time features a variation on the last-person-standing mode that is "Fortnite"'s foundation.
Because mobile, console and computer-based players take part in the same tournaments, players have to opt-in to crossplay in order to get involved. Having observed some of the game's most competitive players across all formats, Epic expressed confidence that "controller players can be successful while competing against some of the best PC players in the world," while mixed platform tournaments lead to "increas[ed] prize pools and player exposure from our competitions."
Tournament instances are separated into five global regions: North America, Europe, Brasil, Asia, and Oceania. The first round of solo tournaments are to run October 16-21 as an Alpha test, with a Beta test for Duo teams running October 23-25. A batch of regular Friday tournaments, dubbed Friday Night Fortnite, go from October 19 to November 30, with a Salty Springs solo cup scheduled October 27 - 31, and a Tomato Temple duos cup set for October 28 - November 1.
In launching this week, Epic ensures that "Fortnite" tournaments go live just days after the "Call of Duty" franchise debuted its latest release, "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4," which for the first time features a variation on the last-person-standing mode that is "Fortnite"'s foundation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fortnite In-Game Tournaments Feature Now Available: Watch Video
- New Hyundai Santro Prices Leaked Ahead of October 23 Launch
- YouTube Suffers Outage for Over 30 Minutes, Social Media Goes into Meltdown Mode
- Canada Becomes the Second Country to Legalise Cannabis
- Samsung Galaxy W2019 Listed on TENNA Will Have Two 4.2-Inch Screens, 3,000mAh Battery
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...