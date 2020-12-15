Fortnite is Getting a New Performance Mode to Boost Frame Rates on Low-End PCs

Fortnite is adding a new mode, namely Performance Mode that will allow PC users with lower-end models to run the title at higher frame rates without additional hardware. The game's developer, Epic shared the development today in a blog post where it notes that the Performance Mode would be selectable through the in-game settings menu to offer a significant performance jump. The new setting is live starting today, though it can be turned on or off manually. The Performance Mode is available for both battle royale and creative gaming modes.

Although Fortnite is not a very demanding game to begin with, the new settings would provide a faster and smoother gaming experience to PC users without requiring a dedicated GPU to balance the system load. The company explains that users having to the game run from an SSD or providing 6GB of RAM or higher, will allow Fortnite to better fit in memory and reduce overall hitches and stutters. In the blog post, Epic also shared a comparison showing fps results with Performance Mode enabled and disabled on low-end hardware. For instance, gamers with a PC model carrying Intel Core i5-8265U processor at 1.60GHz, 8GB RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU would get 61fps instead of 24fps with the new mode when enabled. Similarly, users with a PC featuring AMD A10-5745M APU at 2.1GHz, 6GB RAM, and AMD Radeon HD 8610G GPU, can enjoy Fortnite at 45fps instead of 18fps with the Performance mode.

PC not quite what it used to be?With the next update, the new Fortnite Performance Mode lightens the load on your CPU and GPU boosting your PC FPS. Fortnite will run better and maintain a smooth framerate.Learn how to set Performance Mode: https://t.co/LrbiOU5xXe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 14, 2020

To enable the setting, users will need to head to Fortnite's video settings > Select Rendering Mode > Choose Performance mode. The mode carries a description that reads, "Performance is an experimental new mode that offers significant performance gains by trading out visual quality to reduce memory usage and lighten the load on CPU and GPU." Additionally, with ith the Performance Mode, players will be able to opt-out of high-resolution textures through the Epic Games Launcher installation options page. To change the game resolution with the setting, head to Epic Games launcher > Click on Library > Locate Fortnite and click on the three dots next to it > Check the box next to Use High-Quality Textures. Users can save about 14GB of disk space. At the moment, the new setting is in its Alpha stage, meaning the Performance mode is still in the early testing phase.