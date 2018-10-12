English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices

The game first launched on Android alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and only owners of that and other recent Samsung Galaxy devices had access to the game until now.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2018, 4:46 PM IST
Epic Games have now ended the beta period, meaning you can download Fortnite on your Android device without the need to sign-up beforehand. The game first launched on Android alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and only owners of that and other recent Samsung Galaxy devices had access to the game until now. Unlike most Android games, Epic isn't offering Fortnite through the Google Play store, but instead on its official site.




You can check the list of supported devices to make sure yours fits the bill. Here's how to download it.
OS: Recommended Android 8.0 or higher, 64 bit
RAM: Recommended 4GB or higher
GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher

Currently, the following smartphones support Fortnite beta for Android- Android Beta initially will work on the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge, S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4
Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL
Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10
LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+
Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V
Essential: PH-1
Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2
ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11
Nokia: 8
OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6
Razer: Phone
