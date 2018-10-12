Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices

No invite needed - download the Fortnite Beta now on any compatible Android device 📱



Epic Games have now ended the beta period, meaning you can download Fortnite on your Android device without the need to sign-up beforehand. The game first launched on Android alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and only owners of that and other recent Samsung Galaxy devices had access to the game until now. Unlike most Android games, Epic isn't offering Fortnite through the Google Play store, but instead on its official site.You can check the list of supported devices to make sure yours fits the bill. Here's how to download it.OS: Recommended Android 8.0 or higher, 64 bitRAM: Recommended 4GB or higherGPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higherCurrently, the following smartphones support Fortnite beta for Android- Android Beta initially will work on the following devices:Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge, S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XLHuawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, VEssential: PH-1Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11Nokia: 8OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6Razer: Phone