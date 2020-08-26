'Fortnite' Maker Epic Games Says Will Keep In-app Payment Feature On Apple Devices

Epic Games said on Wednesday it will not remove a direct payment feature it enabled on Apple Inc devices recently, a move that would mean iPhone users will not receive the latest version of the popular video game ‘Fortnite’.

A legal battle ensued after Epic rolled out its own method of in-game purchases for “Fortnite” on Apple’s App Store earlier this month, rather than using the required system of the iphone maker that charges commission of between 15% and 30%.

Apple responded by removing Epic’s “Fortnite” game from its App Store and an affiliated account, effectively blocking distribution of Unreal Engine, a software tool that is relied upon by hundreds of other app makers.

A federal judge on Monday blocked Apple from shutting down Unreal Engine.

Also Watch Siddharth Pithani Tells CBI Data From 8 Hard Drives Were Deleted After Rhea & SSR Fought On June 8

“We agree with Judge Gonzalez Rogers that ‘the sensible way to proceed’ is for Epic to comply with the App Store,” Apple said on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor