Fortnite Maker Epic Games Takes Anti-Competition Fight Against Apple, Google to UK

Fortnite maker Epic Games has taken its battle against Apple and Google to United Kingdom, as the company has submitted a complaint to the United Kingdom's Competition Appeal Tribunal, saying that Apple's decision to remove Fortnite from the App Store was unlawful and the company is aiming to get Apple to allow Fortnite back on the British App Store.

In an official statement to MacRumours, Epic Games said that the filing with the Competition Appeal Tribunal is "an important argument" that it is making on behalf of consumers and developers in the UK. According to the statement, the legal proceedings allege the conduct of both Apple and Google on their respective app stores is an abuse of a dominant position and in breach of UK's competition laws, substantially reducing competition in app distribution and payment processes. "We believe that this is an important argument to make on behalf of consumers and developers in the UK and around the world who are impacted by Apple and Google's misuse of market power. We look forward to making our case on January 21," Epic Games said in the statement.

Similar arguments from the Fortnite maker have not worked in the United States, where Epic and Apple have been battling over the issue since August 2020. In the US, Epic Games has asked for a preliminary injunction to keep FOrtnite on the App Store, but was denied because its removal was due to Epic not following App Store rules.

Epic Games was booted from the App Store after it added an update on Fortnite that allowed customers to purchase in-game currency directly from Epic. Fortnite has not been on the App Store since August, as the company refuses to comply with Apple's App Store rules.