Fortnite May Soon Get a Halo Crossover Featuring Master Chief, Other Halo Goodies

Famous battle royale game from Epic Games, Fortnite might be bringing a crossover that many gaming enthusiasts will be very excited about. Several tipsters are reporting that the popular battle royale game might soon see a Halo collaboration. This comes after Fortnite recently teased another highly anticipated God of War crossover which caught significant attention. There aren't much details about the speculated crossover as of now, but some leakers have shared images that appear to show the Master Chief in the skin select menu of Fortnite.

The images shared online come from web forum 4chan. Additionally, there are images that also show a tiny Warthog and a Pelican, both of which are vehicles that are used in Halo. Mang0e, a tipster who closely tracks Fortnite developments has said that the images posted on 4chan come from someone who works at Epic. Apart from that, more leakers have shared images of upcoming Kratos skin and Halo cosmetics. With Halo Infinite coming in 2021, a Fortnite crossover in late 2020 would make sense in order to keep up the interest in the upcoming Halo Infinity game. Earlier, Halo Inifinity was supposed to launch during the holiday season for the new generation Xbox Series X console.

Fortnite maker Epic Games had, last month, optimised the game in an update which reduced the PC game's size by about 60GB. Before the optimisation, Fortnite on PC was about 90GB in size and after the optimisation, the game's size has been left to a mere 30GB.