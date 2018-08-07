Fortnite on Android Could be Exclusive to Samsung App Store

Earlier, 9to5Google and XDA Developers have reported that Fortnite’s Android port will launch alongside the Note 9 — and it might come as a pre-bundled application. Samsung can possibly have a 30-day exclusive on the battle royale game. Further, those who pre-order the Note 9 might be rewarded Fortnite bonus accessories including complimentary V-Bucks, player skins, and more. Now, the newly leaked code seems to show that 'Fortnite' will be available on Samsung's app store. This lends more credence to reports that the game will be a Samsung exclusive. Skipping the Google Play store allows Epic to distribute the game without paying a standard 30 percent cut to Google for in-app purchases.According to numbers shared by research firm SuperData Research in May this year, Fortnite had generated $296 million in the month of April across mobile, console, and PC platforms. It is also estimated that Fortnite will make as much as $2 billion in revenue this year, for developer Epic Games. Now that is, a lot of money.Till now, if you wanted to Fortnite on a mobile device, it is available only for the Apple iPhone. After a significant wait, the game will finally be arriving on Android devices as well. But not exactly how you may have imagined. Epic Games has confirmed that it’ll bypass the Google Play Store to serve you the game. Epic CEO Tim Sweeny said in a tweet posted over the weekend, “Everyone active in the Android ecosystem, including Google, manufacturers, carriers, and now Epic Games, will need to work together to maximize the security of Android as an open platform. We recognize we're taking on a big responsibility here and take it seriously.”