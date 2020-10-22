Fortnite PC is 60GB Smaller in Size After Epic Games' Optimisation

Epic Games' popular Battle Royale game Fortnite has gone through an optimisation that has reduced the game's size by two thirds on PC. From being over 90GB, Fortnite on PC will now be just under 30GB in size after the optimisations from Epic Games. This means that the Battle Royale game will take up one-third of the space it is currently takes on a PC. The development was announced by the company on an official Fortnite twitter handle.

According to the announcement, the optimisation will come with v14.40 of the battle royale game, which started rolling out from October 21, 4:00PM ET (1:30AM October 22 IST). In the announcement, Epic Games said that the patch size will be larger than normal on PC in order to make the optimisations on PC. After the optimisation, however, the game will not take up more than one third of the space it was taking before the optimisation. Apart from the memory optimisation, the latest patch will also set up the game for improved loading performance and smaller future patches in the future, further speeding up the time it takes to update Fortnite on PC.

The V14.40 update also brought the Fortnitemares 2020: Midas' Revenge, the Battle Royale game's Halloween-themed event. The new event came with a new 'Dancefloor Soldier,' new skin, a Battle Bus update, and much more.