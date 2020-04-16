Fortnite Pushes Back Its Next Season Launch to June 4 With Another Extension of Season 2

Epic Games has pushed back its release of the new season of Fortnite until June 4, according to a blog post from the company. The new version or season 3 of the massively popular multiplayer online game was scheduled to be released on April 30. Instead of doing that, the North-Carolina based software firm decided to extend the current season. The company said in a statement that fans will be able to experience new content while waiting for the next release.

"We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!" the company in its statement.

A number of factors could influence the company's current move to delay the launch of the new season which fans have been eagerly waiting for. One, it could be the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic that has prompted the firm to take such a call. Another potential reason could be that the company always planned in extending the current season so that fans keep enjoying it more before moving on.

While Epic, as fans might well remember, is no stranger to delays, the company should also realise, that while the delay may help out fans during the COVID-19 lockdown period, it will also going to disappoint a large number of fans who were waiting for the new season with bated breath. It is important to note that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 1, which had begun in October 2019, was also extended till February this year. One hopes, that just like Season 1, people won't get fed up of Season 2 as well. We all hope that new season will be released in June and not delayed further.