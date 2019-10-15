Fortnite Season 10 Ends With a Bang And Darkness, But What Exactly Happened?

Fortnite has finally ended the first 10 seasons, officially the initial chapter of its story. The live event was witnessed by many, who ended up waiting for more as the game met some technical glitch. While ‘The End’ event should have introduced Season 11 towards the last moments, the final Fortnite season 10 event ended suddenly. The screen went dark and showed a black hole graphic instead. As mentioned in various reports, more than 4.2 million viewers watched the game's final moments on Twitch, while another 1.5 million watched it on YouTube. The game is currently the top trending topic on Twitter worldwide. Millions of players were disappointed as they suddenly lost the ability to log in, with the only action on the display is an ‘Exit’ button. The official twitter account of Fortnite is running a live tweet, displaying the black hole on the screen.

When players logged on for the Finale Season 10 event, they could access only a single mode, or a team fight called ‘The End.’ During this mode, a rocket around Dusty Depot launched into the sky and created rifts. However, then multiple rockets started creating multiple rifts, eventually morphing into one giant rift over the island. Then, one giant meteor and six rockets come out of the newly formed giant rift. Later, the six rockets fell down and shot out around the island in different directions. The large meteor crashed into Loot Lake, followed by an explosion that left everything with a black hole. People believe that Fortnite might be working on a theme revamp and possibly trying to gain attention this way. The wildly popular battle royale game overtook the gaming community starting in the year 2017.

