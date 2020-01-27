Take the pledge to vote

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 To Roll Out in February: Here’s What You Should Expect

Epic Games has revealed that Fortnite Chapter 2 of Season 2 is expected to launch on February 20.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 27, 2020, 5:05 PM IST
Epic Games-developed online video game Fortnite is now progressing towards the second season of Chapter 2. The rollout, which was initially set for November 2019, was postponed to February. Now, as the deadline is approaching closer than before, Epic Games have finally revealed the release date for the second season. In an official statement, Epic Games stated that the next season is expected to launch on Thursday, February 20. The second season will follow the release of 11.50 update, which will roll out in early February.

Before rolling out the 11.50 update, the company is currently testing the update with a small group of players as it is going to be a major update. The company is planning to upgrade the physics engine namely Unreal Engine's Chaos system, which would make environmental damage much more detailed and interactive.

While Epic Games has not revealed any details as to what we can expect from the second season, they have dropped a few hints for players to build up some excitement.

According to a recent Twitter exchange between Warner Bros Pictures and Fortnite, it looks like the upcoming Fortnite crossover might have some connection with the Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey, which is releasing on February 7. On a post by Warner Bros Pictures, the official handle of Fortnite commented, “See you soon Harley!” To this, the production company replied, “Can't Wait”.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
