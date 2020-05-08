TECH

1-MIN READ

Fortnite Sets All-time Total Players Record With 350 Million Registered Users Worldwide

Image for Representation.

In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in-game which is also a record.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
Epic Games has announced that its Battle Royale game Fortnite gained 350 million registered players, who in April collectively spent over 3.2 billion hours in the game. "Fortnite now has over 350 million registered players! In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in-game," the company said in an official tweet.

Fortnite also achieved its new attendance record last month at Travis Scott's Astronomical concert. During the virtual show, Epic Games recorded the presence of 12.3 million players connected simultaneously. Last month, Epic Games released its Battle Royale game through the official Play Store on Android.

The game was available for Android 10 since mid-2019. However, Epic Games decided not to include the game in Google Play Store. It was initially launched for the Android platform last year in partnership with Samsung.

The game was released through an official Android channel, which means the company will now pay Google the 30 per cent cut mandated by the Play Store for all in-app purchases. Earlier, Epic tried to get an exemption to the 30 per cent cut, calling the fee "illegal" for platforms with more than 50 per cent market share.

