English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

'Fortnite' Teaming up With Monopoly, Nerf

Special editions of board game Monopoly and Nerf toy guns will be themed after popular video game "Fortnite."

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 10, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Fortnite' Teaming up With Monopoly, Nerf
'Fortnite' Teaming up With Monopoly, Nerf
Loading...
A premature retail listing has revealed the existence of "Fortnite Monopoly," which adapts breakout video game "Fortnite" in line with the rules of classic property-dealing board game "Monopoly." Board spaces are named after different areas of the "Fortnite" island, while some "Monopoly" rules have been altered to reflect "Fortnite" and its status as an action game in which players manage both movement, health and special moves.

And in keeping with the last-person-standing status of "Fortnite" and its fellows in the Battle Royale genre, players can eliminate each other in a bid to become the surviving winner. The special edition pack was listed by UK retailer Zavvi before it was removed; an October launch is expected. Sticking with the theme, Hasbro's range of Nerf blasters is welcoming a line of official "Fortnite" variations, per IGN's reporting.

Those are to arrive sometime between March and May 2019. Nerf had previously agreed a similar deal with another video game, "Overwatch," to produce toy versions of character weaponry.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...