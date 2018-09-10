English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Fortnite' Teaming up With Monopoly, Nerf
Special editions of board game Monopoly and Nerf toy guns will be themed after popular video game "Fortnite."
'Fortnite' Teaming up With Monopoly, Nerf
Loading...
A premature retail listing has revealed the existence of "Fortnite Monopoly," which adapts breakout video game "Fortnite" in line with the rules of classic property-dealing board game "Monopoly." Board spaces are named after different areas of the "Fortnite" island, while some "Monopoly" rules have been altered to reflect "Fortnite" and its status as an action game in which players manage both movement, health and special moves.
And in keeping with the last-person-standing status of "Fortnite" and its fellows in the Battle Royale genre, players can eliminate each other in a bid to become the surviving winner. The special edition pack was listed by UK retailer Zavvi before it was removed; an October launch is expected. Sticking with the theme, Hasbro's range of Nerf blasters is welcoming a line of official "Fortnite" variations, per IGN's reporting.
Those are to arrive sometime between March and May 2019. Nerf had previously agreed a similar deal with another video game, "Overwatch," to produce toy versions of character weaponry.
And in keeping with the last-person-standing status of "Fortnite" and its fellows in the Battle Royale genre, players can eliminate each other in a bid to become the surviving winner. The special edition pack was listed by UK retailer Zavvi before it was removed; an October launch is expected. Sticking with the theme, Hasbro's range of Nerf blasters is welcoming a line of official "Fortnite" variations, per IGN's reporting.
Those are to arrive sometime between March and May 2019. Nerf had previously agreed a similar deal with another video game, "Overwatch," to produce toy versions of character weaponry.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Song Khatar Patar has Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Going for the Kill; Watch Video
- Winnie Harlow Announces Her Debut as VS Angel, All Set to Break Stereotypes on The Victoria Secret 2018 Runway
- Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe Successor Chelsi Smith Dies at 43; Bollywood Star Shares Emotional Post
- Barack Obama Was Once Kicked Out of Disneyland For Smoking on a Ride
- Gilchrist Wants India to be Patient with Pant, Give Him a ‘Nice Run’ in Tests
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...