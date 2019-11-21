Fortnite to Get DirectX 12 Update for Steadier Frame Rate, Improved Gameplay
Epic Games has said that Fortnite's PC version currently requires a graphics card capable of running Microsoft DirectX 11.
Fans of Fortnite rejoice! Epic Games is launching an update to the Windows version of the popular Battle Royale game. Taking to their website, the developer made the announcement, stating, "As technology evolves, so does Fortnite. The PC version of Fortnite currently requires a graphics card that is capable of running Microsoft DirectX 11. However, in v11.20, players will have the extra option to play the PC version using Microsoft DirectX 12. By making use of DX 12, PC players with high-end graphics processing units may be able to experience higher and steadier frame rate as DX 12 allows for better CPU performance and the “distribution of rendering jobs across multiple cores.”
The Fortnite Team adds that allowing players to opt for DX 12 before adding pre-planned features to Fortnite will provide them with valuable information in their development of the game and help them fix bugs and issues as well. Meanwhile, according to a report, AMD has already rolled out new drivers that allow for DirectX 12 support in the game.
The AMD update includes a list of bug fixes as well. These include:
• Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may intermittently experience loss of display or video signal during gameplay.
• Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience stutter in some games at 1080p and low game settings.
• Performance Metrics Overlay may cause stutter or screen flashing on some applications.
• Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.
• AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.
• Performance Metrics Overlay may report incorrect VRAM utilization.
• Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause games to lose focus or become minimized when HDR is enabled within Windows.
