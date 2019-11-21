Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Fortnite to Get DirectX 12 Update for Steadier Frame Rate, Improved Gameplay

Epic Games has said that Fortnite's PC version currently requires a graphics card capable of running Microsoft DirectX 11.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 21, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PUBG rival Fortnite players were exposed to hackers
Image for Representation

Fans of Fortnite rejoice! Epic Games is launching an update to the Windows version of the popular Battle Royale game. Taking to their website, the developer made the announcement, stating, "As technology evolves, so does Fortnite. The PC version of Fortnite currently requires a graphics card that is capable of running Microsoft DirectX 11. However, in v11.20, players will have the extra option to play the PC version using Microsoft DirectX 12. By making use of DX 12, PC players with high-end graphics processing units may be able to experience higher and steadier frame rate as DX 12 allows for better CPU performance and the “distribution of rendering jobs across multiple cores.”

The Fortnite Team adds that allowing players to opt for DX 12 before adding pre-planned features to Fortnite will provide them with valuable information in their development of the game and help them fix bugs and issues as well. Meanwhile, according to a report, AMD has already rolled out new drivers that allow for DirectX 12 support in the game.

The AMD update includes a list of bug fixes as well. These include:

• Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may intermittently experience loss of display or video signal during gameplay.

• Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may experience stutter in some games at 1080p and low game settings.

• Performance Metrics Overlay may cause stutter or screen flashing on some applications.

• Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.

• AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

• Performance Metrics Overlay may report incorrect VRAM utilization.

• Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause games to lose focus or become minimized when HDR is enabled within Windows.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram