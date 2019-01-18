English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fortnite Update Introduces Giant Floating Ice Ball, Ahead of PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Roll-Out: Watch Video
"Fortnite" Season 7's emerging event leans into a wintry theme, as players have noticed a giant, floating ball of ice that appears to contain a powerful enemy.
Fortnite Update Introduces Giant Floating Ice Ball: Watch Video
Loading...
As of update 7.20, "Fortnite: Battle Royale" features the mystery orb above map location Polar Peak. The Ice King has already been introduced via a themed costume, his appearance an unlockable outfit for players that reach Level 100 between early December and, it is thought, late February. Now it looks like he's at the center of the Peak's strange ice ball, a new feature not announced as part of 7.20's official patch notes.
One "Fortnite" player was able to peer inside the floating orb in order to discover its contents. Similarly, players that put the ice ball's sound effect through a spectrometer can see an image resembling the Ice King (per Reddit user MomoRM8).
Though "Fortnite: Battle Royale" is primarily about 100 players blasting one another to digital bits, building temporary and sometimes improbable shelters and walkways and communicating through a roster of expressive dance moves, developer Epic Games has kept its fans guessing through a sequence of interconnected mystery events.
Such emerging storylines tend to span and link various seasons, starting with Season 3, which ran February to April 2018. Since then they have included a map-impacting meteor, space rocket, a slow-moving floating cube, interdimensional rifts and, at the end of Season 6 and the beginning of Season 7, an iceberg.
Polar Peak was previously the resting place for the Infinity Blade, a legendary weapon from Epic's recently retired mobile franchise of the same name.
One "Fortnite" player was able to peer inside the floating orb in order to discover its contents. Similarly, players that put the ice ball's sound effect through a spectrometer can see an image resembling the Ice King (per Reddit user MomoRM8).
Video explains itself— Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks & Shitposts (@lucas7yoshi_) January 15, 2019
No hacking to the game itself was done to achieve this, no competitive advantage was gained.
This does not violate the Fortnite/Epic Games TOS in anyway that i know of.
Method used via @AyeTSG pic.twitter.com/rQ6wicZ8rR
Though "Fortnite: Battle Royale" is primarily about 100 players blasting one another to digital bits, building temporary and sometimes improbable shelters and walkways and communicating through a roster of expressive dance moves, developer Epic Games has kept its fans guessing through a sequence of interconnected mystery events.
Such emerging storylines tend to span and link various seasons, starting with Season 3, which ran February to April 2018. Since then they have included a map-impacting meteor, space rocket, a slow-moving floating cube, interdimensional rifts and, at the end of Season 6 and the beginning of Season 7, an iceberg.
Polar Peak was previously the resting place for the Infinity Blade, a legendary weapon from Epic's recently retired mobile franchise of the same name.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Takes #10YearChallenge, Shares Pictures of Avengers Endgame Characters
- Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh to Star in Salman-Aamir's Iconic Comedy Andaz Apna Apna Reboot?
- Rakhi's Boyfriend Deepak Kalal Beaten Up on Cam, Cops to Reach Out to YouTube for Video's Authenticity
- Netflix Reports Solid Q4 Growth, But The Spending Spree on Originals Isn't Paying Off Quickly Enough
- Replicas Movie Review: Keanu Reeves New Film is a Huge Disappointment
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results