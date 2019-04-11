Fortnite v8.30 Patch Notes: Here’s What Epic Games’ Big Update Includes

Fortnite’s v8.30 patch notes were released yesterday, and we now have full details on what the much hyped big update for the extensively played battle royale game brought to the table. Unfortunately, despite the buildup, Epic Games has somewhat failed to live up to the expectations that were set loftily, building up to the ire of battle royale fans and fanatics. The latest, v8.30 update, is not entirely devoid of new updates and features. Unfortunately, it just does not qualify as as an update that is worth the hype.

As per the latest notes, the most notable, headlining act of the Fortnite v8.30 update are the Reboot Vans, which were previously spotted in the game, but not part of the gameplay. Now, the Reboot Vans will be available within the thick of the action. While the specifics are pretty straightforward, the principle behind these is to help you respawn your fallen group member, during a squad battle. However, it is to be kept in mind that there is a tight window, within which a squad member is to collect the reboot card for his/her partner, and then use it to revive the fallen member.

This feature does make gameplay more interesting — even with a headshot, you cannot be sure that you have definitely taken out a member of a rival gang, not until the reboot window expires, at least. However, it would so appear that the reboot feature would have a relatively limited impact, or at least not provide a drastically new experience, which many were expecting Epic Games to build up. The second feature, while being more interesting and certainly in line with fan favourites, is a limited duration one. Dubbed Buccaneers Bounty, this mission will be on till April 13, and provides free, limited time missions as challenges that you can execute, in order to claim free rewards every day.

The third significant update is the tuning of stretched aspect ratios on widescreen devices. This means that every Fortnite game and stream will have a uniform aspect ratio, which makes it better for viewing for those who love watching live/recorded game streams. However, those who own widescreen devices are rather annoyed, since the new resolution restriction does not allow the game to make the most of smartphone screens that use up to 19.5:9 aspect ratios.

On an overall note, the Fortnite v8.30 update has flattered to deceive, and has been hence receiving a bit of flak for not living up to the expectations. It remains to be seen how Epic Games responds to this, which had gotten off to a flying start in response to Bluehole’s PUBG becoming a phenomenon. Future updates, hopefully, will bring more to the table than the v8.30 update, which, apart from the features mentioned above, gets its usual round of weapons optimisations, bug quashes and glitch fixes.