Fortnite Will Be Available on Both PS5 and XBox Series X At Launch

Epic Games has announced that its hit Battle Royale game Fortnite, would be available on Microsoft's Xbox Series X as well as Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles. while the game developer hasn't revealed a lot of details, it has confirmed that the highly-popular game will fully make use of the new hardware. The news was revealed as a part of the recent Unreal Engine 5 unveiling.

"We are excited to confirm that Fortnite will be headed to next-generation consoles at launch. This is the same Fortnite you know and love, ready to take full advantage of the newest consoles," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Epic announced last week that the title now has more than 350 million registered players.

"While we can't share specifics at the moment, more powerful hardware will allow us to improve performance and visuals. At launch, the version of Fortnite we release on next-gen consoles will be built with Unreal Engine 4. We will migrate Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021," informed the company. Last month, Epic Games released its Battle Royale game through the official Play Store on Android. The game was available for Android 10 since mid-2019. However, Epic Games decided not to include the game in Google Play Store.

Expect the developers to ensure cross-progression and cross-play between different console platforms and generations. Also, all of your game progress, as well as purchased items, should carry over.

With inputs from IANS