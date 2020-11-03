Fortnite Will Support 60FPS Gameplay on 4K Resolution on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Fortnite maker Epic Games has said that the 'next-gen' version of the popular battle royale game is ready and will be shipped on next generation consoles like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S from day 1. The developer has said that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S game will be a completely new build, and not just a tweaked version based on the previous build. Fortnite players will be able to transfer their progress on the new consoles, which start shipping next week. "Once you’ve taken in that sweet smell of unboxing a brand-new Xbox or PlayStation (or both, if you’re super lucky), a next-gen version of Fortnite will be ready and waiting for you to download," Epic Games said in a blog post.

Epic said that players on the new consoles will be able to enjoy a truly 'next-gen' experience. The company said that Fortnite will run on a 4K resolution with a 60FPS frame rate on the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. On the Xbox Series S, Fortnite will run on a maximum 1080p resolution with a 60FPS frame rate. The game will run on 60FPS in split screen as well on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the PlayStation 5. Further, the company said that Fortnite will also go through visual and physical enhancements in the 'next-gen' version of the game, apart from a significantly less loading time.

While announcing the 'next-gen' Fortnite, Epic Games also announced that it will be giving users a free Throwback Axe Pickaxe from Chapter 1. Starting November 4, the default Pickaxe from Fortnite Chapter 1 will be available till January 15, 2021 for everyone.

While the Xbox Series S and Series X will be launched on November 10, the PlayStation 5 will start shipping on November 12 in some places and on November 19 in others. In India, the PS5 will be launched on November 19.