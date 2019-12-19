Fortnite Winterfest: Millennium Falcon Glider, New Skins and More Up for Grabs

Fortnite has announced Winterfest on its Battle Royale Island, giving free gifts to all players and dousing in a bit of festive season revelry. The limited time festival began on Wednesday, December 18, and will continue for two weeks all the way up to the new year. The festival brings in a new set of challenges, along with one free gift each day as well as unvaulted weapons, which gamers can use to complete limited time challenges and earn special rewards.

The gifts will be made available to players in the form of wrapped presents in the Winterfest Cabin, which can be accessed in the game by clicking on a snowflake icon next to the play button. Once inside, players can unwrap one present each day, and these presents will include gifts such as free skins, pickaxes, emotes, gliders, and if you are very lucky, then a Millennium Falcon glider that shaped exactly like the iconic Star Wars spaceship.

Weapons are also being unvaulted in the game during Winterfest, bringing back some of the old favourites. According to Winterfest's details, one of these guns will also be a part of the special challenges, and will need to be used to complete it. Each day of Winterfest will also come with a new Limited Time Mode, which is one of Fortnite's signatures.

While voracious players of Fortnite would have already begun collecting the gifts and taking on challenges, here's the full list of all challenges that Fortnite is putting forth for its gamers: Search Holiday Stockings in the Winterfest Cabin; Stoke a Campfire; 5 Eliminations with an Unvaulted Weapon; Hide inside a Sneaky Snowman in 2 different matches; Warm yourself by the fireplace in the Winterfest Cabin; Dance at Holiday trees in 5 different Named Locations; Search a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus; Use 2 Presents!; Open Frozen Loot; Deal damage to an opponent with a Lump of Coal; Destroy a Sneaky Snowman with a Lightsaber or Pickaxe; Search 2 Ice Boxes; Light a Frozen Firework found on beaches in Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs or Dirty Docks; Search Ammo Boxes at The Workshop, Shiver Inn or Ice Thrones.

The winter-special festival is now on, and while the festival will continue till January 2, the free gifts received by players will remain valid in the game until January 7.

