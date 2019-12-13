Forza Horizon 4 All Set for a Battle Royale Mode with The Eliminator

If you are a video game freak, you would know how dull it is to play a game without a battle royale mode. Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) made the trend popular for other video games with Civilization VI being the latest game to join the league. Now, coming under the umbrella of battle royale mode is Forza Horizon 4. The game has announced the new mode with The Eliminator. On December 11, the official YouTube channel for Forza released the announcement trailer for The Eliminator. The description read, “In celebration of our amazing fans, we bring you an all-new, battle royale inspired game mode - The Eliminator, coming to Forza Horizon 4 for free in the Series 17 update on December 12.”

While this will not be the first car-focused battle royale, it is definitely giving a tough fight to PUBG and Fortnite. As many as 72 players can come to participate in a single session within an arena set in the open world of Britain. The match will begin with cars such as a 1965 Mini Cooper. When the game proceeds, the players will be able to eliminate one another in head-to-head races to earn upgrades and a chance to pick up faster cars. If a player loses a game, he/she will be out of the game.

The description added, “Arena walls contract throughout the game, forcing players closer together until a final white-knuckle race among the survivors determines the winner.” The battle royale mode for Forza Horizon 4 will be available for download for Xbox One and Windows 10.

