Forza Horizon 4 All Set for a Battle Royale Mode with The Eliminator
As many as 72 players can come to participate in a single session within an arena set in the open world of Britain.
q
If you are a video game freak, you would know how dull it is to play a game without a battle royale mode. Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) made the trend popular for other video games with Civilization VI being the latest game to join the league. Now, coming under the umbrella of battle royale mode is Forza Horizon 4. The game has announced the new mode with The Eliminator. On December 11, the official YouTube channel for Forza released the announcement trailer for The Eliminator. The description read, “In celebration of our amazing fans, we bring you an all-new, battle royale inspired game mode - The Eliminator, coming to Forza Horizon 4 for free in the Series 17 update on December 12.”
While this will not be the first car-focused battle royale, it is definitely giving a tough fight to PUBG and Fortnite. As many as 72 players can come to participate in a single session within an arena set in the open world of Britain. The match will begin with cars such as a 1965 Mini Cooper. When the game proceeds, the players will be able to eliminate one another in head-to-head races to earn upgrades and a chance to pick up faster cars. If a player loses a game, he/she will be out of the game.
The description added, “Arena walls contract throughout the game, forcing players closer together until a final white-knuckle race among the survivors determines the winner.” The battle royale mode for Forza Horizon 4 will be available for download for Xbox One and Windows 10.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages
- Mardaani 2: I Have Done It All in 23 Years of My Career, Says Rani Mukerji
- Peeling Back the Days: The Year of the Onion – An Autobiography
- Anurag Kashyap on Citizenship Amendment Bill: We have Voted for it, We Should Keep Getting it
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know