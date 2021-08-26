Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV & More: All Announcements At Xbox Gamescom 2021

Microsoft yesterday held its Xbox Gamescom 2021 event in order to make announcements as to what Xbox gamers can expect in the coming weeks or months. The company, during last night’s event, revealed that Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, xCloud is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The company, throughout the 90-minute live event, showcased many upcoming games and accessories, along with reiterating focus on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Microsoft showed us the first drive gameplay trailer for Forza Horizon 5 car racing game, showcased the upcoming updates to Flight Simulator, and unveiled an upcoming Age of Empires Game. Let us take a look at all the important announcements made during the gaming event last night:

Forza Horizon 5

During the Gamescom 2021 event, Microsoft showcased the first drive trailer for the upcoming Forza Horizon 5 game. The trailer shows that gamers will be driving through beautiful landscapes and driving new cars like the Mercedes AMG One and the Ford Bronco Badlands 2021 SUV - these two cars will also feature on the cover of Forza Horizon 5. Forza Horizon 5 will launch on November 9 on Xbox and PC. Microsoft also launched a custom Forza Horizon 5-themed controller for Xbox Series X/S during the Xbox Gamescom 2021 livestream. The controller comes with a transluscent build with a yello (or golden) base, and splashes of colours like Pink and sky blue. The controller has been priced at $74.99 and will be launched on November 9 itself, alongside the Forza Horizon 5 game.

Flight Simulator

Microsoft’s realistic flying simulator game is getting several updates, Microsoft announced during the Gamescom 2021 event. Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a new race mode, new historic planes, a world update covering Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, and even the addition of electric air taxis, that will pave the way for helicopters in a future update.

Age of Empires IV

The developers behind the popular strategy game Age of Empires talked about the presence of a trebuchet and how it will fit in the game. Age of Empires will launch on October 28 and will be available only for PCs.

xCloud Coming to Microsoft Xbox

Possibly the most important announcement during yesterday’s event was the availability of Microsoft’s cloud gaming service on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Microsoft xCloud on the consoles will allow gamers to stream their Game Pass titles before downloading them on the Xbox.

Dying Light 2

Microsoft announced the upcoming zombie parkour game Dying Light 2. The developers released the gameplay trailer of game that showed plenty of zombies and will have twice the number of parkour moves as compared to its predecessor. The game will be launched on December 7, 2021.

Stray Blade

One of the new reveals was Stray Blade. This will be a brutal action RPG game that will have intense combat and adventure exploration. Stray Blade will launch on Xbox Series X/S next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here