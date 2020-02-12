Take the pledge to vote

Assembly
Elections
2020
Tech

Tech
1-min read

Forza Street Android Debut is Exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Phones; You Can Preorder Now

The pre-registration for Microsoft's Forza Street game has already started on the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 10:15 AM IST
Forza Street Android Debut is Exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Phones; You Can Preorder Now
The pre-registration for Microsoft's Forza Street game has already started on the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Samsung has made headlines with some new flagships and partnerships at its Unpacked Event in San Francisco. The South Korean tech giant has unveiled the much-awaited Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. Samsung also talked about its partnerships with companies, including Google, Netflix and Microsoft. Interestingly, the company is also joining hands with Microsoft Xbox, making way for the much-anticipated mobile debut for racing game Forza Street, exclusively on Samsung phones for the time being. The game is expected to be available for download started this spring.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Store has already started the pre-registration for Forza Street, with a “coming soon” banner next to the game. The free-to-play street racing game will allow the players to collect a fleet of different cars by winning races. The Galaxy Store description reads, “Have fun winning the racing car collection of your dreams. Pick an event, choose a lineup of cars from your collection, and start racing for infamy in the first Forza game for mobile”. The description also comes with a statement on pre-registration benefits, which says that the pre-registered users will be receiving a push notification as and when the app is released.

Forza Street was first released for desktop in April 2019. After making the mobile debut with Galaxy smartphone, the racing game might also make way to other Android phones and iOS later this year.

