Fossil Launches Gen 6 Smartwatches, But They Come With Outdated Software: Price, Specs

American watchmaker Fossil has announced its new smartwatches for 2021, the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches. The company has launched the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches in several different styles and sizes. There is also a Michael Kors version that is said to be the more premium version of the Gen 6 smartwatches. The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches do not come with Google’s new Wear OS 3 that runs on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The smartwatches start at a price of $299 (roughly Rs 21,900) and have been made available for pre-orders in the United States. It is not known as to when the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will be launched in international markets including India.

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches instead ship with Wear OS 2. The company says that it will ship Wear OS 3 to Gen 6 smartwatches next year via an upgrade. Google has said that the Wear OS 2 smartwatches won’t get the update to Wear OS 3 till late 2022 and even those will require a hard reset before updating. Now, while the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches ship with a rather outdated software, the company has packed some premium features like an SpO2 sensor. Fossil says that the Gen 6 smartwatches have an updated heart rate sensor that has improved signal accuracy.

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor. These are the fist devices to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip. The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The Gen 6 smartwatches will come with a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with a 326ppu pixel density. The smartwatches will come with Bluetooth v5.0 and have a speaker phone and mic to enable calls. The battery life on the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches is claimed to last up to 24 hours. The smartwatch can charge up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

