Fossil Finally Launches the Diesel MDJ Fadelite Limited Edition WearOS Smartwatch

American watchmaker Fossil has launched its new limited-edition smartwatch in partnership with Italian clothing brand Diesel, the Diesel MDJ Fadelite. The smartwatch by Diesel and Fossil, which was unveiled earlier this year at CES 2020, has been launched at a $270 (~Rs 20,000) price in the United States and has been made available in the country via Diesel stores and online at Diesel's official website.

The new smartwatch has a 43mm case, which is paired to a transparent strap that is available in four colour schemes - red to black, blue to clear, black to clear, and all clear. The Diesel MDJ Fadelite runs on Google's WearOS, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, designed for wearables. The Fadelite features a 1.19-inch display, with a 390 x 390 pixels resolution. The watch is loaded with 4GB of internal storage, and 512MB of RAM. Further, it has features like untethered GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for connectivity, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, LED flash, and NFC payments support. The Diesel MDJ Fadelite is claimed to offer a battery life of about 24 hours along with two additional days thanks to the battery saving mode. The MDJ Fadelite also features Diesel’s famous interactive dials, which includes the “Globe” dial that can be rotated to show two additional time zones.

The Diesel MDJ Fadelite will work with both Android and iOS smartphones. Only devices with Android 6.0 and iOS 12.0 or higher will be able to support the Fossil-Diesel smartwatch.