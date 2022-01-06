Fossil Smartwatches Will Get This Important Feature Soon

US-based fashion brand Fossil has confirmed that it is adding Amazon Alexa to its smartwatches this year. According to 9To5Google, alongside the launch of Skagen Falster Gen 6 and the Fossil x Razer smartwatch, Wear OS’ long-standing partner is also announcing that Alexa is coming to Fossil smartwatches. In a statement, Fossil confirmed that the Alexa app will be available for its smartwatches during the first half of 2022, the report said.

At first, this feature will only work on Fossil’s newer Gen 6 smartwatches, including Skagen Falster Gen 6, Fossil Gen 6 and the Fossil x Razer watch. However, it is not yet confirmed, whether this feature will expand to older smartwatches, the report said. Alexa will be launching in the first half of this year on our Gen 6 devices, with an opportunity to roll out on future devices.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.