Fossil's Gen 5 Smartwatch Comes with Improved Smart Battery Mode and Snapdragon Wear 3100
The new Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch uses the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, and comes with six casing and strap colours to pick from, at a price of US$295 (approx. Rs 21,000).
Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch - The Carlyle HR in Black Silicone (Image Source: Fossil USA)
Fossil has announced its fifth-generation WearOS watch. Called as Gen 5, the new product comes with some new and improved features, giving a revamp to Fossil smartwatches. The smartwatch has a few distinctive features that could easily make them stand out from the competition. Talking about the appearance, the new watch comes with a 1.28-inch round OLED display. The casing has three buttons: a rotating crown for seamless navigation through the OS and two separate customizable buttons. Featuring a stainless steel build, the Gen 5 comes in 44mm size with Carlyle and Julianna variants. It also has support for interchangeable 22mm watch straps for easier personalisation.
One feature about the Gen 5, which has been in news ever since the watch has been announced, is its smart battery mode. Focusing on longer battery life, Fossil has worked on new modes, which it claims, will let the watch last for multiple days on a single charge. The ‘Extended Battery Mode’ provides multiday battery life, while keeping notifications and heart rate monitoring active. The ‘Time-Only Mode’ displays only time, and can be switched on when the battery is running low. The ‘Daily Mode’, enabling everything, is recommended for daily use.
Other features on the Gen 5 include an onboard speaker which enable you to get responses from Google Assistant and lets you make calls from an Android or iOS phone. The internal storage has also been increased to 16GB and is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset which was announced last year. The pre-installed apps in the Gen 5 include Spotify, the emergency alert app Noonlight, and the heart health metric monitor Cardiogram. With six casing and strap colours to pick from, the new Gen 5 model comes at a price of US$295 (Rs 21,000 approx).
