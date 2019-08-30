Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better

sWhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps across the world and boasts of over 1.5 billion monthly users. But competition is heating up and in order to stay relevant and popular, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to bring a host of new features that can make the user experience even more exciting. Here’s a list of the four most talked-about updates that users are expecting soon from WhatsApp:

1) Dark Mode: Dark Mode has recently found its way on a lot of apps, especially to get in synch with the system-wide dark mode on Android 10, which is expected to launch in the coming months. WhatsApp should also be ready with its Dark Mode feature now considering that the Facebook Messenger app also rolled it out just recently. The feature will not just improve the aesthetics but will also ease the strain on eyes while using the app during night time.

2) Boomerang videos: The Boomerang video feature became quite popular on Instagram and now users are soon expecting it on WhatsApp, too. According to WABetaInfo, a website that follows WhatsApp updates, the Boomerang feature will soon make its way to the app through the video type panel. The panel already allows users to pick video or GIF as the format. It will now have an additional option with an arrow pointing to the left indicating Boomerang as a third format. However, no official announcement has been made as to when will the feature be launched.

3) Memoji stickers: Memoji allows users to create personalised stickers and emoticons. WhatsApp has already introduced the Memoji Stickers features for iOS users with the latest beta version 2.19.90.23, with a wider roll-out expected in the coming weeks.

4) Albums: WhatsApp will soon have new ‘Albums’ feature for its Web version which will allow users to group media like photos and videos. The feature is already available on the mobile app since 2018 and is quite popular. Now, the functionality would soon be added to the Web version.

