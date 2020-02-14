Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Foxconn Denies Reports on Resuming Production in China Amidst Coronavirus Scare

Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) has succeeded in its trial production of masks and is currently applying for product certification amid the coronavirus outbreak.

IANS

Updated:February 14, 2020, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Foxconn Denies Reports on Resuming Production in China Amidst Coronavirus Scare
The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's building in Taipei. (Photo: Reuters)

iPhone maker Foxconn has rejected reports that suggested it was mulling to reopen a significant portion of its Chinese production force this month even as China continues to reel under the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. Reacting to a report, Foxconn made the claims in a statement to the Taipei stock exchange, Apple Insider reported on Wednesday.

The contract manufacturer did not correct the publication, nor did it provide additional information on the current status of its production capabilities, the report added. Foxconn would keep its factories shut for at least another week in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country, the media reported in the first week of this month. This comes at a time when smartphone giants like Apple and Samsung have shut their offices and stores in the country following the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

Meanwhile, Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) has succeeded in its trial production of masks and is currently applying for product certification amid the coronavirus outbreak. Fii made an announcement last week that the masks will be first used to protect some 1 million Foxconn employees from infection before being provided to others outside the company, the Xinhua news agency had reported.

The company has built production lines to make masks in Shenzhen's Hualong plant and expects to reach a daily capacity of 2 million by the end of February. It is pertinent to note that the sales of smartphones in China may decline 20 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020, according to a report by Counterpoint Research.

While companies like Huawei, OPPO and Vivo could suffer the most due to this decline, the impact may be limited on smartphone makers like Xiaomi, OnePlus and Realme "as they are more online-centric and overseas-focused". The novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which originated in China's Wuhan area in December 2019 has impacted social and production activities in the country. China's National Health Commission said that it received reports of 5,090 new confirmed cases and 121 deaths on Thursday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, the Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram