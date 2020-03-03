English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Foxconn Will Resume Normal Production in China by March-End

Image for Representation (Source: Reuters)

Foxconn is the world's leading contract manufacturer and saw production and revenue take a major hit due to the coronavirus epidemic that originated in China.

Apple supplier Foxconn said it would resume normal production in China by the end of March and that more than half its seasonal workforce in the country had restarted work following the coronavirus outbreak. The flu-like virus, which originated in China late last year and can be transmitted from person to person, has spread to more than 60 countries. It has infected over 86,000 people and killed more than 3,000 people, the majority in China.

Businesses have been hit hard as governments slapped travel curbs to contain the outbreak, upending supply chains and eroding demand. The Lunar New Year break was also extended in China, meaning workers were slower to get back to work.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world No. 1 contract manufacturer, said late last month that it had started cautiously restarting production at its main plants in China but that the epidemic would take a toll on its revenue for the year.

