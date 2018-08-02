English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
France Bans Children From Using Smartphones And Tablets During School Hours
The new guidelines come into effect from September.
France is imposing a ban on the use of smartphones and tablets by students, while they are at school. This announcement comes ahead of the start of the new academic year. The new law has been voted through the French Parliament.
The new smartphone and tablet usage ban will be applicable on all students up to the age of 15 years. While the new law does not ban a student from carrying a smartphone or tablet to school, but it must remain switched off during school hours. At the same time, schools are free to make exceptions for educational purposes or for specific teaching requirements.
According to the “Junior Connect 2015” report published by children’s publishers Bayard, Milan and Disney Hachette Presse, 78% of children and teens with ages between 1 year to 19 years, had access to a smartphone or a connected device. One of the campaign promises of the now French President Emmanuel Macron to prevent children from getting addicted to connected devices. Agence France-Presse reports that a softer ban which was already in place since the year 2010, only restricted smartphone usage during class hours. The new law however totally restricts phone use between classes and even during meal times, during school.
Earlier this year, France had imposed a blanket ban on the usage of smartphones while driving or while you may be behind the wheel of a vehicle even if the engine is switched off or are stationary.
