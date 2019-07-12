Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

France Becomes One of the First Countries to Introduce Digital Tax on Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon

The digital tax is endorsed by the opposition-controlled Upper House, paving the pay to the eurozone second largest power to unilaterally tax internet giants by 3% on much of their digital sales in France, related to advertising, websites and the resale of private data, reported Xinhua news agency.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
France Becomes One of the First Countries to Introduce Digital Tax on Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...

The French Parliament adopted on Thursday, by a final vote of the Senate, the introduction of a tax on GAFA, making France one of the first countries to impose a tax on digital giants.

The GAFA tax refers to an acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

The digital tax is endorsed by the opposition-controlled Upper House, paving the pay to the eurozone second largest power to unilaterally tax internet giants by three percent on much of their digital sales in France, related to advertising, websites and the resale of private data, reported Xinhua news agency.

The tax was initially adopted by the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, on July 4.

GAFA targets digital companies with global annual sales of more than 750 million euros ($845.6 million) and sales in France of at least 25 million euros.

This 3 per cent tax on digital gross sales would help to collect 400 million euros this year and 650 million euros by 2022.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram