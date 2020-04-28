TECH

1-MIN READ

France Launches "AlloCovid", an AI Voice Assistant Service to Help COVID-19 Patients

A policewoman wears a mask to protect herself against the spread of the new coronavirus at the garden of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Anybody in France can now ring the "AlloCovid" service, which is easily accessible to old people who prefer telephones than mobile apps or filling forms.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
French researchers on Monday launched a voice assistant that can help callers suffering from potential coronavirus symptoms and direct them towards emergency services or their doctors using artificial intelligence. Anybody in France can now ring the “AlloCovid” service developed by French research institute Inserm, the University of Paris and French railway company SNCF, the group said.

On the line, a female voice greets callers with “Bonjour, I’m your virtual AlloCovid assistant ... Are you ready to start the questionnaire?” Callers are asked for their postcode but not their name. Depending on their symptoms and pre-existing conditions, they are directed to the right professionals.

Developers hope the voice assistant, which is more easily accessible to old people who prefer telephones than mobile apps or filling forms, will help authorities detect new infection clusters after France exits lockdown on May 11. The system can handle 1,000 calls at a time. Callers’ information is sent anonymously to health authorities and kept for seven days before being destroyed.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time artificial intelligence is being used to serve public health,” Professor Xavier Jouven, who leads the project, told Le Monde newspaper. The “AlloCovid” number is separate from the “StopCovid” mobile contact-tracing app the government wants to launch.

