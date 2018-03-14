English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
France to Sue Google, Apple Over 'Abusive Trade Practices'
The Minister denounced the prices and contractual terms imposed by the Internet giants on the nation's developers.
(Image: Reuters)
France is to sue Google and Apple over abusive trade practices against its startups and software developers, the country's Minister of Economy and Finance said on Twitter on Wednesday. Bruno Le Maire expected the Paris commercial court to impose sanctions that would likely cost Google and Apple millions of euros.
"We will take Google and Apple to the court for abusive business practices," he tweeted.
In an interview with RTL Radio, the Minister denounced the prices and contractual terms imposed by the Internet giants on the nation's developers. Le Maire reiterated that his government was working to establish international rules obliging digital giants to pay taxes wherever they operate.
They were expected to reach an agreement by the end of 2018 and apply it across Europe at the beginning of 2019, he added.
Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
"We will take Google and Apple to the court for abusive business practices," he tweeted.
In an interview with RTL Radio, the Minister denounced the prices and contractual terms imposed by the Internet giants on the nation's developers. Le Maire reiterated that his government was working to establish international rules obliging digital giants to pay taxes wherever they operate.
They were expected to reach an agreement by the end of 2018 and apply it across Europe at the beginning of 2019, he added.
Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stephen Hawking: A Genius Life of Hits And Misses
- Yamaha R15 V3.0 First Ride Review: Your Entry into Performance Motorcycling
- Actor Narendra Jha Passes Away At 55 After Heart Attack
- Panipat: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt to Star in Ashutosh Gowariker's Period Drama
- 3 Ways to be a Mindful Parent