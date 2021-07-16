If you are considering buying a new Apple iPad or Mac computing device for educational purposes, you may be able to take advantage of the Apple annual Education Offer which is now Live on the Apple India Online Store. At this time, the Apple education pricing offer sees the Apple AirPods wireless earbuds being bundled for free with eligible iPads and Macs—these are the Apple iPad Pro 12.9, Apple iPad 11 and the Apple iPad Air as well as the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13, MacBook Pro 16, iMac 24-inch, iMac 27-inch, Mac Mini and the Mac Pro. All educational pricing purchases from the Apple India Online Store will automatically bundle the free Apple AirPods offer at the time of checking out with your cart.

But How Can You Take Advantage Of The Educational Pricing? Before you start thinking of attempting to game the system, you must know that Apple will mark all educational purchases after verifying your eligibility for these. The offer is available for existing college and university students, newly accepted college and university students, parents buying a new Mac or iPad for them and also for teachers and staff at all levels in educational institutions. Before you can get the Apple Education Offer pricing, your eligibility will be checked for student or staff status—this will include a copy of the student or teacher ID cards issued by educational institutions. “Students who attend college or university that are given a personal institution email address or credit card style student ID issued directly by their institution qualify for a UNiDAYS account,” says Apple.

What Other Offers Do Education Purchases Include? The Apple Education Offer also includes a 20% discount on AppleCare extended warranty and repair packages as well an education discount on Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard accessories. The free Apple AirPods that are being bundled with the eligible Apple iPad or Apple Mac are the latest generation ones otherwise priced at Rs 14,900. Users also have the option of upgrading to a wireless charging case for these bundled AirPods For Rs 4,000 more—the Wireless Charging Case for AirPods otherwise costs Rs 7,500. And if you quite fancy the Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, those can be swapped in instead of the AirPods for Rs 10,000—those cost Rs 24,900 otherwise.

Apple Music and Apple TV+ Subscription Offers Too: All students and verified users for the Apple Education Offer and the Apple UNiDAYS platform for special educational pricing can also subscribe to the Apple Music Student Plan which is priced at Rs 49 per month and also includes the Apple TV+ streaming platform for free. These two, purchases separately would cost Rs 99 per month for Apple Music Individual subscription and also Rs 99 per month for Apple TV+ subscription.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here