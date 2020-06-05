Free Fire OB22 Update Brings New Character, Ranked Clash Squad: All Patch Notes Here

Free Fire, just like PUBG Mobile, is a fairly popular battle royale game on mobile. Recently a new update for the game was released bringing a new bunch of new features.

One of the biggest additions is an anti-hack system that was added to ban more players after game developer Garena issued a group ban of almost four million players last week. “In this patch, we’re adding new anti-hack systems into our game to ensure that no players are getting an edge by using third-party programs to assist them,” said the developer.

There is also the addition of a new character called Wolfrahh along with a new pet ‘Falco.’ The new character is said to be targeted at aggressive players and gains a boost when he kills an opponent or when an observer watches his game. The update also brings a ranked mode of Clash Squad, which has been a common request from players.

If you are interested, here are the full patch notes:

Anti-Hack Measures

Added additional anti-hack systems



“Ever since April, we started to take strong actions against hackers by banning their accounts and devices from playing Free Fire ever again. However, we’re not going to stop here. In this patch, we’re adding new anti-hack systems into our game to ensure that no players are getting an edge by using third-party programs to assist them. The Dev team would like to remind all players that we have a zero-tolerance policy against hackers. When players are banned from using unofficial third party programs, we will not lift those bans under any circumstances, any time.”







Clash Squad







Rank Season 1 - The Beginning



Season Starts 06/04 17:00 GMT+8



“Despite being in the preseason, players were sending us tons of feedback on how we can improve in Season 1. We’re adding in tons of features this season to ensure the best possible experience available. This means we’re tackling the AFKers, limiting the grenade spams, and, most importantly, adding seasonal rank rewards. Get ready to start climbing right after the patch!”

Kalahari will be added to the matchmaking pool.

Added a new leaderboard for Kills and Winrate.

Added career performance page for Clash Squad in player’s profile

Players will be banned temporarily from Clash Squad (Ranked) if they leave in the middle of the match too often.

Bot will take control over disconnected / AFK teammates.

Season Reward: The Golden Eagle will be available for players who reach Gold III.



Season 1 duration: 06/04 17:00~07/29 12:00.

New Clash Squad Store:

Gameplay

Hitmarkers



Available in all Modes



“We’ve increased the size and adjusted the color of the hitmarkers in this patch so it is more obvious when your shot connects with the enemy. Try it out by turning it on in the settings menu!”

New Hitmarkers available in the settings menu.

Purgatory



Map opening adjustment



“We’re adding back Purgatory - Classic because many players told us that they miss the slow and relaxed game pace of the map. Let us know what you missed the most!”

Removed: Purgatory - Rush Hour

Purgatory - Classic now available.

Info Box



Adjusted information sharing mechanism



“It was a pain point for players to have to sync the safe zone's area given by the info box to their teammates. We are going to make this information sync automatically so no additional communication is needed.”

Info box will show the safe zone’s location with teammates.

Advanced Attachment - VSS



Increased Bleeding Damage



“The bleeding effect of the VSS was just a bit off from where we hoped it would be. We are giving it a little addition in power to make the weapon more viable in competitive play.”

Bleeding Damage: 7->8

Advanced Attachment - Kar98k



Increased duration between shots



“The Kar98k with its advanced attachment, Biometric Scope, was a bit too strong when players mastered the quick swap mechanics. We are taking some of the speed away to avoid players rapid-firing with two Kar98k.”

Time to unscope after shot: -30%

Inhaler

Removed activation conditions



“We’re removing the 150HP/EP limit for the inhaler so you can use it anywhere, anytime.”

The inhaler can now be used at any EP/HP.

Weapon and Balance

New Weapon - M82B



Available in the Hot Zone (Classic Mode) & Clash Squad Store



“Ever since we released the ice gun, we started to receive more and more complaints about needing new items to counter all the gloo walls. This patch, we are introducing a new sniper rifle with special Ballistic Tips to reduce the power of gloo walls in the end game. The M82B’s stopping power will not be as strong as the AWM, but it will provide consistent damage to gloo walls and players who hide behind them.”

Damage Ratio: 165



Minimum Damage: 120



Magazine Capacity: 8



Effective Range: 40~90m



Movement Speed: 90%



Armor Penetration: 30%



“Ballistic Tips” - Penetrates gloo walls and deals 80% damage to enemies behind it. Also deals 200% damage to vehicles and gloo walls.

SKS



Damage, Rate of Fire and Armor Penetration Increase



“The SKS was on par with the ARs in most categories but it was highly inconsistent because of its slow rate of fire. We’re increasing the rate of fire a bit and adding a body-shot damage multiplier to make sure it performs better against moving targets in distance.”

Damage to body: +40%

Rate of Fire: +7%

Armor Penetration: +10%

SVD



Damage and Armor Penetration Increase



“The SVD was in a bad spot because it was a lot weaker compared to other air-drop weapons. We are adding a body-shot damage multiplier and increasing the armor penetration of the SVD so its damage output will be a lot more consistent. ”

Damage to body: +50%

Armor Penetration: +30%

M1887



Range and Minimum Damage Decrease



“We already took action on the M1887 last patch but it was clearly not enough. The M1887 was still outperforming all the other shotguns by a lot so we’re going to take some of that power away. Don’t worry, though, we’re not going to reduce the flat damage ratio so this gun will still be extremely deadly if you hit both of your shots.”

Effective Range: -15%

Minimum Damage: -2

M14



Base Damage and Minimum Damage Increase



“The M14 was struggling in long-range battles because the damage fall off was too much for it to be effective. We’re increasing the damage ratio and minimum damage of the M14 by a bit to increase its performance in long-range.”

Damage Ratio: 50->58



Minimum Damage: 20->30







Ammunition



Adjusted the amount of ammo per stack



“We realized that players seem to carry too much SR/SG ammo during battles because they cannot split the ammo into different stacks. We are reducing the amount of SR/SG ammo per stack to free up some inventory space.”

SR ammos 30->20 per stack

SG ammos 30->20 per stack





Character, Skill, and Pet

Active Skill Exchange



Available in the character menu



“Even the pets can do it, why not humans?”

Players can now equip other character’s active skills as long as no other active skills are equipped.

Skill Activation Indicators



Available in all modes



“One of the biggest complaints we’ve received about character skills is that players do not know when their skills are effective. We’re adding this new mechanism into our game so players can know when their skills are activated.”

Passive skill icons will now light up upon activation.

New Character - Wolfrahh



Available in the Free Fire Store



“Can you imagine a video game without streamers?”

Limelight: With every additional observer or kills: Damage taken from headshots decreases by {10/11/12/13/14/15}%, up to {25}%. Damage to enemy’s limbs increases by {15/16/17/18/19/20}%, up to {25}%

New Pet - Falco



Available in the Free Fire Store



“Falco will be joining the Free Fire world. Bring him to battle to ensure your team is the first one to land onto the battle fields.”

Skyline Spree: {15/30/45}% increase in gliding speed upon skydive. {25/37/50}% increase in diving speed after the parachute opens. (effect applies to the entire team).





Game Modes

Bomb Squad



Available 06/13 04:00 SGT



“Bomb Squad received a lot of positive feedback when we first launched it last updated. Players really liked the additional objective that allows them to execute more complex strategies, but they disliked the weapon presets because it limited the weapons available. This patch, we’re updating the objectives of Bomb Squad so they’re more obvious and we’re replacing the weapon presets with a store similar to Clash Squad.”

Removed: Preset weapon menu.

Added the armory system for players to purchase weapons.

Increased the quality of bombsite icons.

Added round summary at the end of each round

The site location of the bomb will be revealed once the bomb has been planted.

Training Grounds

New areas and items added



“Vehicles and gloo walls are two of the most requested items from the Training Grounds. We’re adding both items in this patch after we freed up some space in the practice range.”

Separated the shooting range and the practice zone.

Added vehicles in the training ground.

Added gloo walls into the armory.



Added M82B into the armory.





Other Optimizations

Emote Slots



Increase slots available per player



“You guys asked and we delivered.”

Emote Slots increased from 6->8

Guild System

Available in all modes



“The biggest pain point of the guild system was lack of effective management tools. We’re giving Guild leaders and officers new administrative powers to give them an easier time managing and growing their empire. ”

Added new sign-in rewards.

Guilds can now add level and rank requirements for applicants.

Guild officers will now have access to all the management functions besides appointing new officers and disbanding the guild.





Other Optimizations

-Optimized UI for in-game mailbox.



-Added special facial expressions for Kelly “The Swift”



-In Close Combat mode, HP regeneration from EP will increase



-Optimized Emote Equipping mechanism



-Added a setting to block party invitations from non-friends.



-When holding down the fire button during reload, the weapon will fire instantly right after the reload animation.



-Adjusted newbie rewards.



-Optimized Armor display on players’ HUD.



-Added a “10 draw” option in the incubator.



-Added a 30 seconds warm up period for all Close Combat modes.