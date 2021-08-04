Free Fire OB29 Update Brings Lone Wolf Game Mode, New Weapons, Characters and More

Free Fire OB29 update is set to roll out, and all players of the popular game in India would be able to access the new features eing introduced as part of the update. The new features include a new game mode, improved Clash Squad gaming, and new game elements as part of publisher Garena’s fourth anniversary celebrations with the game. The new elements are set to bring new characters, pets and weapons to the game, while a new redeem code has also been released to allow players to get their hands on in-game collectibles without having to pay for them.

Before all of this, however, the Free Fire OB29 update has ensued the usual server maintenance downtime, which means that for a certain period, the game remains inaccessible to players. This downtime occurred today, August 4, with the official Free Fire channel on Twitter announcing that will remain down for maintenance from 9:30AM to 5:45PM IST. The downtime is in anticipation of the Free Fire OB29 update, which will become accessible once the maintenance server tasks are completed.

The Free Fire OB29 update brings in Lone Wolf game mode, a new playing style for gamers to take on each other, one on one. The Lone Wolf game mode will take place only in the Iron Cage game map. In this mode, two players will clash head-on against each other, and battle it out in a best of nine knockout format. Eventually, the first player to win five rounds will be deemed as the Lone Wolf champion, and marks a deviation for the game’s classic battle royale playing style. The move is in line with most battle royale titles, which have since diversified their offerings into team deathmatches, mission based game modes and so on.

Other aspects of the Free Fire OB29 update include a new redeem code that’s available on the game’s official website for players to get free in-game rewards. The update also brings major improvements to the Clash Squad mode, and include new characters, pets and weapons in celebration of the fourth anniversary of the game. The Free Fire OB29 update will become available for all players of the game post 5:45PM. Interested gamers can subsequently update their game from the Android or iOS app stores respectively, and login to resume playing the game as usual.

