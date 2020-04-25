TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Free Game Alert: Pac-Man: Championship Edition 2 is Now Free for All Your Devices

Free Game Alert: Pac-Man: Championship Edition 2 is Now Free for All Your Devices

It seems to be a good day to stay indoors, flatten the Covid-19 curve and chomp down your enemies with Pac-Man, that too for free.

Share this:

Chomp ghosts and flatten the curve as "Pac-Man: Championship Edition 2" goes free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Bandai Namco's most famous video game character, Pac-Man, is now part of the home isolation initiative. The iconic video game company is giving away "Pac-Man: Championship Edition 2" for free for PlayStation 4 on the PlayStation Network Store, Xbox One on the Microsoft Store and Xbox Marketplace and Windows PC on the Steam Store.

Bandai Namco presented the giveaway under an amended corporate slogan 'More Fun for Everyone - at Home'. "We would like to thank everyone for their individual contributions by staying home to help flatten the curve and keep everyone's livelihood safe and secure," the company said in a statement accompanying the offer. "We would also like to express our most sincere gratitude for those working in the medical field who are on the front lines facing the daunting task of keeping the pandemic under control."

Released in 2016, "Championship Edition 2" didn't hit the heights of 2010's unexpectedly excellent "Championship Edition DX," but it retains the pulsating neon makeover of its forerunner and is decent fun in its own right. Like PlayStation's giveaway of two other tentpole titles -- the first three games in the "Uncharted" saga (as "The Nathan Drake Collection") and wilderness to paradise adventure "Journey" -- the offer is good until early May: in this case, May 10.

Eagle-eyed gaming fans had noticed "Pac-Man: Championships Edition 2" reduced to free on some PlayStation Network storefronts earlier in the week, though as standard pricing was swiftly restored, the temporary change was assumed to have been made in error. Instead, the giveaway was intended to go live from 10am PDT on April 24, as Bandai Namco later confirmed via official channels.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres