Free Netflix Subscription For 3 Months Announced by Airtel on Select Plans
Customers on eligible Airtel plans will be able to sign up to Netflix and receive the three-month gift of Netflix through the Airtel TV app and the My Airtel app.
Airtel and Netflix today announced an expansion of their partnership in India through which subscribers of select Airtel Postpaid and V-Fiber Home Broadband plans will receive a three-month gift of a Netflix subscription. Post these three months, these subscribers will be able to pay for their Netflix subscription using their Airtel postpaid or home broadband bill. Existing Netflix subscribers will also be eligible for this gift. Subscribers not eligible for the gift will be able to sign up to Netflix through Airtel’s apps and pay for their subscription using their Airtel bill.
Customers on eligible Airtel plans will be able to sign up to Netflix and receive the three-month gift of Netflix through the Airtel TV app and the My Airtel app. Customers not on plans eligible for this gift will also be able to sign up or upgrade to eligible Airtel plans to claim this gift and pay for Netflix using their Airtel bill. Airtel will announce details of eligible postpaid mobile and home broadband plans over the coming weeks. Netflix and Airtel have also partnered to promote Netflix content and provide Netflix content to Airtel TV users through a dedicated row on the Airtel TV app.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
